How Vyde Leveraged Index Marketplaces to Drive High-Impact Engagement for a Global Automotive Brand

Overview

Marketers are pushing beyond standard display to create more engaging, interactive experiences. But scaling those experiences remains a challenge. Many high-impact, innovative formats promise deeper interaction but struggle to achieve consistent performance when delivered across fragmented or low-quality inventory, limiting both engagement and effectiveness.

Vyde, a specialist in conversational advertising, partnered with Starcom Media and Index Exchange to deliver an interactive rich media campaign for a leading global automotive brand. The campaign combined immersive creative with curated, high-quality supply to drive a measurable lift in engagement at scale.

Solution

Vyde, Starcom, and Index activated a conversational video unit designed to engage consumers within the ad experience. The unit invited them to answer tailored questions, and receive relevant answers aligned with what matters to them at their stage in the decision-making journey.

Through Index Marketplaces, the team curated premium inventory environments where immersive formats perform best, including trusted news, sports, and entertainment properties with highly engaged and relevant audiences.

Leveraging sell-side decisioning through Index Marketplaces enabled precise alignment between the creative experience and the media environment. This ensured the campaign reached consumers in moments of genuine attention, making interaction more likely and driving deeper consideration.

Optimizing closer to the source and across all of the premium supply available through Index also meant that the campaign scaled efficiently, while achieving consistent and high performance.

Results

By pairing dynamic, conversational creative with curated supply, the campaign demonstrated how immersive formats can deliver scalable performance when executed in the right environments. Results include:

176% Increase in active engagement time versus the benchmark

Increase in active engagement time versus the benchmark 300% Higher interaction rate versus the benchmark

Higher interaction rate versus the benchmark 50% View-through rate across campaign flight

Together, Vyde, Starcom Media, and Index illustrated how aligning creative innovation with sell-side decisioning leads to deeper engagement, broader scale, and stronger performance—helping brands show up at the right moment with the right answers, all without compromising quality and transparency.

“This campaign was all about meaningful engagement. By pairing Vyde’s conversational technology with Index Marketplaces, we were able to connect the brand with audiences in moments of genuine attention. Every interaction gave us insight into what consumers cared about, while Index’s quality supply ensured that engagement was both authentic and measurable.” Stephen Salakas, Account Director

Starcom Media

Explore Index Marketplaces and see how sell-side decisioning can boost performance and unlock new opportunities for success.