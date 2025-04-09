How SWYM.ai Leveraged Index Marketplaces To Deliver 56% Boost in Client KPIs for Butler/Till  

Overview

Ad waste continues to plague marketers, with an estimated $20 billion wasted annually due to fraud, made-for-advertising (MFA) sites, viewability, brand safety risks, supply chain inefficiencies, or non-performing media.

To mitigate this enormous ad waste, marketers typically target and optimize buy-side signals to extract as much value out of the transaction as possible. And while many companies are developing solutions to maximize buy-side value, it often ignores the other half of the transaction’s value on the sell side.

For marketers that want to truly maximize the return on their ad spend, it’s critical to partner with companies that offer solutions to optimize across the entire transaction on both the buy and sell sides.

Take outcome-driven marketing agency Butler/Till—their client, a major US financial services brand, sought out an innovative, brand-safe programmatic strategy that would:

Scale engagement in target markets on display ads across devices

Dynamically optimize delivery by region for conversions

Drive efficiencies across the supply chain to maximize ROI

Solution

To deliver on their promise of transformational business results, Butler/Till turned to partner SWYM.ai to leverage their intelligent curation algorithm, ScaLE™ (Smart Curation and Learning Engine). This innovative solution learns from both buy- and sell-side signals to automatically identify media inventory that’s most likely to achieve campaign KPIs, streamlining the way brands activate and decision on media.



Leveraging Index Marketplaces, SWYM.ai was able to train their algorithm on performance signals across the entire transaction—including sell-side signals from Index’s robust, high-quality supply. Unlocking decisioning further up the bid stream allowed ScaLE™ to accelerate the optimization flywheel, reducing and streamlining supply paths and delivering campaign results that exceeded the brand’s expectations.



Since Index Marketplaces enables companies to leverage existing programmatic infrastructure at no additional cost, partners like SWYM.ai can dedicate more of their resources, time, and focus to the thing they do best—developing innovative solutions that increase efficiency and performance across the transaction.

“This is how brands win and take back control of programmatic. Intelligent, dynamic curation driven by buy-side and sell-side learnings is the future of media optimization. This is a great example of how innovation can change the game, and we’re excited to be pushing the envelope with partners like Index and Butler/Till.” Andrew Altersohn, Co-founder and President

SWYM.ai

Results

Together, SWYM.ai and Index Exchange provided Butler/Till with an intelligent, dynamic solution that out-performed client KPIs, improved brand safety, and boosted efficiencies by streamlining the supply chain.



Not only was SWYM.ai able to offer Butler/Till a solution to meaningfully mitigate ad waste for their client, more importantly, they’re driving innovation and pushing the industry forward in a way that creates more value for everyone throughout the supply chain.

Butler/Till’s campaign ran from August through November 2024 across multiple markets in the US, with impressive results:



56% Increase in conversion rate

26% Decrease in cost per conversion

90% Reduction in number of SSPs and 52% reduction in number of domains for improved brand safety and supply chain optimization

“At Butler/Till, we are committed to driving measurable business impact for our clients through innovation, transparency, and optimization across the entire media supply chain. Our collaboration with SWYM.ai and Index Exchange is a testament to how smarter, more efficient decisioning can unlock true performance gains. By leveraging intelligent curation, we’re not only reducing waste but also setting a new standard for programmatic efficiency. This partnership exemplifies how industry leaders can come together to push the boundaries of what’s possible, ensuring long-term value for brands, publishers, and media buyers alike.” Ryan Lammela, Group Director, Channel Activation

Butler/Till

Explore Index Marketplaces and see how sell-side decisioning can boost performance and unlock new opportunities for success.