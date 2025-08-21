Overview

As programmatic advertising becomes more advanced, marketers naturally expect more from it. It’s no longer just about scale and efficiency. Marketers are demanding consistency, transparency, and real, reliable results. But challenges like murky supply paths, inconsistent performance, and low-quality inventory make those goals harder to reach—limiting programmatic’s potential and eroding confidence in its ability to deliver long-term value.

That shift has made it critical to work with partners and platforms that are evolving in step with the market: those that bring real-time intelligence, trusted infrastructure, and a renewed focus on performance to the supply side of the ecosystem.

Solution

To meet rising performance and reliability expectations, Smart Supply’s supply intelligence technology was activated on Index Marketplaces. This gave Smart Supply faster access to high-quality inventory, powered by real-time decisioning and supply-side insights.

Instead of relying solely on demand-side tools, Smart Supply used Index Marketplaces to apply performance data and pre-bid logic at the supply level. This meant its supply intelligence technology could identify, filter, and prioritize the best inventory before the DSP ever sees it. With a smarter setup, Smart Supply could optimize in real time, adjusting based on both historical outcomes and live performance.

For one major entertainment client focused on video engagement, Smart Supply built cost-per-completed-view (CPCV) video deals through Index Marketplaces, targeting placements proven to drive completions. By filtering for premium inventory and using live supply signals to guide targeting, the team reduced waste, improved efficiency, and better aligned with the client’s goals.

“With Index Marketplaces, we’re not just accessing better supply—we’re making smarter decisions earlier in the process. Sell-side decisioning allows us to shape outcomes more proactively, delivering consistent results our clients can trust.” Britany Scott, VP of Growth

Results

With smarter supply intelligence and real-time optimization powered by Index Marketplaces, Smart Supply delivered impressive improvements in video performance and rebuilt client trust in programmatic as a reliable, results-driven channel.

19% Increase in video completion rate (VCR), rising from 57% to 67%

10% Decrease in cost per completed view (CPCV)

The campaign performed so well that it was extended an extra month, showing that with the right supply-side tools, like Smart Supply and Index Marketplaces, programmatic can deliver both efficiency and long-term value.

“The simplicity and efficiency of the Index Marketplaces platform is a standout—and when paired with Index’s best-in-class support, we’re able to unlock its full value. It empowers our team to apply complex deal targeting both pre- and post-launch, while staying flexible enough to meet evolving client needs.” Clifford Hillyer, Technical Account Director

Explore Index Marketplaces and see how sell-side decisioning can boost performance and unlock new opportunities for success.