Context at Streaming TV Scale: PMG, IRIS.TV, and Index Exchange Drive Brand Lift

Overview

Streaming TV audiences are surging. In 2025, streaming captured a record 45% of total TV usage, outpacing broadcast and cable combined. As marketers follow viewers to streaming TV, they face a familiar challenge: limitations with identity-based targeting and fragmented supply.

Streaming TV campaigns often fall short when demographic targeting fails to reflect who is actually watching. At the same time, manually curating premium content across thousands of apps and free ad-supported streaming (FAST) channels can be a time-consuming process with limited scale.

To solve these challenges for an outdoor lifestyle brand, PMG and IRIS.TV partnered with Index Exchange to deliver contextual precision at streaming scale. The brand wanted to promote its premium outdoor apparel and gear to adventure-minded consumers where they actually watch— across thousands of channels, shows, and apps—without having to guess viewer demographics or rely on manual content curation.

The brand needed scalable access to premium streaming inventory and a way to align creative to what viewers were watching in that moment, ensuring relevance at every impression.

Solution

To reach the brand’s target audience of women and men who value nature, adventure, and quality in premium streaming environments, PMG, IRIS.TV, and Index designed a strategy that connected creative intent with real-time viewer context at scale.

Using Index Marketplaces, PMG activated IRIS-enabled contextual and emotional data directly within Index’s premium streaming supply, enabling seamless curation across thousands of shows, apps, and devices. Applying intelligence earlier in the transaction enriched bid requests with contextual signals before they reached the buy side, unlocking smarter, more relevant activation.

This allowed PMG to align campaign creative to the moment of viewing to ensure relevance. Instead of relying only on who the viewer might be, the campaign focused on what they were watching in real time and how it made them feel. For example:

Men’s apparel ads appeared alongside fishing, travel, and nature programming, reinforcing themes of capability and adventure.

Women’s apparel spots ran adjacent to lifestyle, wellness, and fashion content, evoking inspiration and empowerment.

This unified approach combined the precision of contextual targeting with the efficiency of sell-side activation to create a direct, transparent path to scaled streaming TV performance.

“Through IRIS-enabled contextual and emotion data within Index Marketplaces, we’ve shown that precision and scale can coexist. This partnership with PMG demonstrates how sell-side decisioning can directly translate to higher brand lift and measurable business results.” Nancy Neumann Grey, SVP Business Development

IRIS.TV

Results

The campaign demonstrated the power of scaled, high-quality inventory paired with IRIS.TV’s contextual signals, resulting in:

9X Higher brand preference

10X Higher favorability

3X Higher consideration

The strongest lifts were among younger consumers, high-income households, and frequent outdoor retail shoppers.

“Our mission is always to help clients connect with audiences in ways that drive real business outcomes. By leveraging IRIS-enabled data and Index Exchange, we were able to align creative messaging with the exact moments consumers were most receptive. The result was a campaign that not only exceeded benchmarks but also delivered stronger brand connections.” Mike Treon, Head of CTV and Video Strategy

PMG

This collaboration proves that relevance wins attention, and aligning creative to content and emotion outperforms identity-only approaches. Through Index Marketplaces and sell-side decisioning, the team was able to simplify activation across fragmented supply while maintaining the quality, transparency, and control brands demand.

The outcome speaks for itself: Contextual streaming TV, powered by IRIS.TV signals on Index’s premium streaming inventory, drives material lifts in preference, favorability, and consideration.

See how you can drive brand lift with sell-side decisioning. Explore Index Marketplaces today.