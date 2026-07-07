The FIFA World Cup 2026 is already breaking records, and it’s not over yet.

More than 27.5 million viewers tuned in across Fox, Tubi, Telemundo, and Peacock for the US opener against Paraguay, making it the most-watched World Cup match ever broadcast in the US. With the most anticipated matches still ahead, marketers are competing for space in what WARC projects will be a $10.5 billion global advertising opportunity.

As the biggest global sports event of the year, the World Cup offers a glimpse into where live sports advertising is headed next.

The World Cup reflects a larger shift in live sports advertising

Live sports remain one of the few environments capable of bringing millions of people together around a shared moment. As audiences fragment across platforms and viewing habits, that ability has become increasingly valuable. In fact, 96 of the 100 most-watched television broadcasts in the US in 2025 were live sports.

The advertising market is already responding. By 2030, eMarketer projects that one-quarter of all advertising delivered to US television screens will be tied to live sports and surrounding programming. Between 2026 and 2030, sports advertising spending is expected to grow 27%—nearly four times faster than the overall linear and streaming TV market—reaching $25 billion by 2030.

Media owners are following that demand. Sports’ share of global content spending increased from 17% to 26% between 2023 and 2025 as broadcasters and streaming services aimed to secure the audiences and advertising revenue that premium sports content delivers.

The data tells a consistent story: Sports aren’t growing as just another content category. They’re becoming central to how media owners attract audiences and monetize content, how streaming platforms compete, and where marketers invest their budgets.

But audience scale is only part of the story. The bigger opportunity lies in how the value of live sports advertising gets transacted.

Live sports advertising needs programmatic flexibility

Major live events are unpredictable by nature. Teams advance unexpectedly. Matchups change. Storylines emerge. Momentum builds throughout a tournament.

The World Cup makes that dynamic visible in real time. Every upset, elimination, or breakout performance can reshape where attention concentrates next.

Marketers want the ability to respond to these shifts as they happen, adjusting budgets, activating campaigns, and reaching consumers as attention moves.

Programmatic streaming TV is built for that kind of flexibility.

Consumer behavior is already moving in this direction—46% of US World Cup viewers plan to watch matches via streaming. Yet, live sports remain underrepresented in programmatic channels. While streaming TV is expected to account for 43% of TV ad spending in 2026, it’s projected to represent only 18% of sports TV ad spending.

That gap highlights a significant opportunity.

Capturing that opportunity requires the right infrastructure. Supporting live events programmatically means handling massive concurrent audiences and sudden spikes in traffic. When millions of consumers tune in at once, the technology behind the transaction has to move with the same speed and reliability as the event itself.

This is why advancing programmatic infrastructure and industry standards is increasingly important as premium live sports continue to grow—not just for the quality of the viewing experience, but for the confidence marketers have in every transaction. To help address these challenges, we’ve worked with the IAB Tech Lab and industry partners on the Live Event Ad Playbook (LEAP), a framework designed to improve how live inventory is signaled, packaged, and transacted programmatically.

That matters for both sides of the ecosystem. Marketers gain more flexible ways to show up in premium, high-attention moments. Media owners gain additional pathways to package live events, surface differentiated supply, and unlock new monetization opportunities.

Premium live inventory requires premium standards and trust

Access to programmatic channels is only the starting point. For live sports to reach its full potential programmatically, buyers need confidence that the inventory they’re buying reflects the experience they were promised.

Without clear standards and accurate event signaling, it’s difficult to consistently identify and package live sports inventory. Live sports packages can quickly become diluted with reruns, shoulder programming, game highlights, or even content that isn’t directly related to a live game. Those environments can still be valuable for marketers looking to reach passionate fans, but they serve a different purpose than inventory tied to a live sporting event.

Problems emerge when those distinctions aren’t clear. If a package marketed as live sports inventory contains a mix of live games, archived content, and adjacent programming, marketers lose confidence in what they’re buying. Over time, that uncertainty can erode trust and diminish the value that live sports inventory commands.

That’s why the industry is investing in initiatives like LEAP to standardize event signaling, inventory classification, and packaging. These efforts improve how the industry identifies, forecasts, and transacts live inventory, creating greater transparency and clearer expectations for buyers.

Ultimately, these standards help ensure that as live sports grow across streaming TV, programmatic activation can scale in a way that preserves the premium value of this content.

The World Cup and the next chapter of live sports advertising

The World Cup is one of the largest live streaming events the industry has seen, offering a real-time test of how premium content, global audiences, and programmatic technology come together at scale.

For marketers, it’s an opportunity to engage consumers during one of the world’s most anticipated events. For media owners, it’s a chance to maximize the potential of live inventory as audiences tune in across linear and streaming TV. And for the industry, it’s a reminder that scale alone won’t sustain long-term growth.

Sports are already reshaping the economics of media and programmatic. The next challenge is ensuring the underlying infrastructure and standards that support those moments evolve alongside them.

As live sports continue to grow across streaming TV, trust will be what enables marketers and media owners to realize the full potential of these moments.

The biggest moments of the World Cup are still ahead. Whether you’re looking to reach engaged audiences or maximize the value of your inventory, contact us to see how we can help you make the most of this year’s defining live sports event.