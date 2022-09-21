Login
USA
Blog

Cycling Toward Sustainability in Advertising: A Conscious Road to DMEXCO

Sep 21, 2022 • By Augustin Decré

Climate change and its immediate effects can’t be ignored anymore—we collectively need to adapt our lifestyles to be more sustainable, not only at a personal, but also at a professional level.

I’ve been cycling to work every day for more than 10 years, come rain or shine. I commute by bike first, because I enjoy it, but also because I’m a father of three girls, and it’s important to me to do my best to contribute to building a better future for the next generation.

So, when I saw the opportunity to organize a cycling trip from Paris to Cologne for DMEXCO, it was obvious that it was a good way to transfer a personal commitment into the professional world. 

The project quickly came to life, and we were glad to see how eager our partners in the digital industry were to join us in this adventure to raise awareness about the need for more sustainability in advertising.

Index Exchange team and partners on cycling trip in France posing with their bikes

After we completed the trip, we wanted to spend time discussing the subject in more depth. We hosted a fireside chat during DMEXCO to discuss the issues brought by our industry from an environmental standpoint and identify potential solutions.

“Our industry, as the rest of the tech ecosystem, consumes a lot of energy and electricity, and we should focus on innovations that will allow us to keep performing while being accountable and sustainable.”

Damien Alzonne, head of partnerships EMEA
Dailymotion
Index Exchange team and partners cycling in France

“Advertising’s environmental impact can be monitored today, which is why we support our clients as closely as possible in their approach to CSR. We favor low-emission distribution methodologies while continuing to seek the efficiency needed to achieve our set objectives. This cycling trip initiated by Index Exchange perfectly symbolizes the commitment of Adot and the collaboration that we must establish within the industry.”

Grégoire Pirany, vice president of operations
Adot

We’ve recently announced changes at Index that improve our way of working and that will pave the way to improved sustainability in advertising. 

For instance, our global data centers, powered by Equinix, have achieved 100% clean and renewable energy. And, during the summer, we partnered with Scope3 to help marketers make data-driven decisions that reduce their carbon footprint. 

As we continue to innovate and advance the future of programmatic advertising by investing in new channels, such as connected TV (CTV), we’re looking forward to working closely with our customers and partners to implement solutions for greater sustainability.

Interested in learning more about how you can help improve sustainability in our industry?

Contact us

Augustin Decré

Augustin Decré

Regional managing director, SEMEA

Augustin Decré joined Index Exchange in May 2019 as the first regional managing director for Southern Europe (SE) and recently extended his responsibility to the Middle East and Africa (MEA) region. Prior to Index Exchange, Augustin worked in the industry for several years, most recently as the CEO of Nugg.ad (Zalando Media Solutions) and as managing director, Southern Europe for Outbrain. Augustin has also been a member of IAB France’s board since February 2020, and is a leader of the organization’s Cookieless and Consentless task force.

