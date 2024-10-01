Meet Our Indexers: The DEI&B Core Team

At Index Exchange, diversity, equity, inclusion, and belonging (DEI&B) are crucial pillars in building an environment where every voice is heard and respected, empowering our teams to thrive. This commitment enhances our ability to innovate and contribute to the success and well-being of our global community.

Our DEI&B core team is made up of business leaders who have a dedicated focus on our overarching DEI&B strategy. They provide support and guidelines for our employee resource group (ERG) leaders and are essential in making Index an inclusive workplace.

I sat down with Lori Goode, CMO, Marion Mwai, learning and development manager, and Merium Iqbal, community and internal events specialist, to learn more about what the group is working on.

(From left to right) Lori Goode, CMO, Marion Mwai, learning and development manager, Merium Iqbal, community and internal events specialist

Kylie Denk: What inspired you to be a champion of DEI&B initiatives at Index?

Lori Goode: As part of the executive team, I feel a deep sense of responsibility and pride in using my voice to support inclusion and belonging here. It’s important to me that everyone feels valued and heard, and I’m committed to making sure we have fair, equitable practices that truly reflect the diversity of our workforce.

Marion Mwai: My commitment to DEI&B comes from a desire to create environments where every individual feels genuinely seen and appreciated. Seeing the active participation of Indexers in various initiatives, such as our ERGs, panel events, and discussions, continues to inspire me. These efforts demonstrate our ongoing commitment to driving meaningful change and fostering an inclusive workplace.

Merium Iqbal: One of my favorite Index core values is, “Support each other. It matters.” and being part of our DEI&B core team allows me to really live this value every day. It inspired me to leverage my role to amplify the voices of Indexers and provide a platform for them to spotlight matters that make everyone feel like they belong.

KD: Can you share an example of a recent program or project the core team has worked on to make Index a more inclusive workplace?

MM: Our ERGs are always looking for ways to collaborate with each other. Recently, we hosted an Index Pride panel discussion focused on the topic of fostering inclusivity in the workplace, which featured representatives from each of our four ERGs. This event created an important and valuable platform for Indexers to share their experiences, learn from each other, and deepen their understanding of how to be inclusive of one another.

MI: We have lots of employee benefits that we’ve worked closely with the total rewards team to establish. One example is our annual wellness allowance that Indexers can use toward a wide array of activities, letting Indexers determine what wellness means to them. We also ensure our office spaces are coded for accessibility, provide generous parental leave for birthing, non-birthing, and adoptive parents, and offer health coverage for domestic partners in some locations.

KD: Our DEI&B strategy continues to evolve as we deepen our knowledge and adjust to the needs of our Indexers. What’s one thing we’re improving right now?

LG: We recently relaunched our ERG Leads program, implementing guidelines, job descriptions, key performance indicators, training, and more. This work was a culmination of interviews with Indexers, DEI&B leaders, and external training. These updates will offer a more consistent framework for how to create strategies, implement programs, and measure progress across our ERGs. While programs will continue to evolve, this recent work demonstrates the importance of DEI&B programs to Index and our desire for consistent improvement.

MM: Embracing our access to relevant information about our workforce, such as engagement survey data and diversity metrics, has allowed us to be more deliberate in our DEI&B efforts. These insights help us to continuously tailor our initiatives, ensuring that we address the specific needs and opportunities within our diverse employee base.

How do you stay informed about the latest opportunities and best practices in DEI&B?

MI: LinkedIn is a great resource for DEI&B content and best practices. We’ve also hosted speakers at Index who I follow and love learning from, including Theo Smith, who has a fantastic newsletter on all things neurodiversity, and Ben Greene, who regularly shares resources in his posts.

LG: Index is a member of BRIDGE, an industry trade organization helping companies incorporate inclusion into their business practices. As a board member, I have frequent access to some of the brightest minds in DEI&B, and companies driving significant change in their organizations through their inclusive business practices. I also leverage other membership organizations, like She Runs It and Chief, to build a network for information sharing and learning.

MM: Attending retreats like BRIDGE24, provided valuable insights and networking opportunities with DEI&B professionals. Additionally, I leverage LinkedIn Learning, listen to podcasts, and read newsletters to stay up to date, along with engaging in conversations with fellow Indexers to gain fresh perspectives.

KD: Looking ahead, what excites you most about DEI&B at Index?

MM: What excites me most is the enthusiasm of our ERG leaders and the various opportunities available for Indexers to engage with their programming. The possibilities for collective action and collaboration at Index are enormous, and I’m thrilled about the meaningful changes we can achieve together as a team.

LG: We collect data from new Indexers to understand what influenced their decision to join Index. I’m excited to see that our DEI&B policies and programs have become an increasingly significant factor. This tells me that we’re building a culture where diversity, equity, inclusion, and belonging aren’t just words on paper, but values and practices that resonate with both prospective and current employees.

On a personal note, I consider myself a lifelong learner. There’s always more to discover about different perspectives, experiences, identities, and cultures, and how these shape the way we work and succeed. Our ERG programs offer powerful opportunities for us to connect, learn from one another, and better understand the histories that shape our shared world.

