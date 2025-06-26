Meet Our Indexers: The DEI&B Core Team

At Index Exchange, diversity, equity, inclusion, and belonging (DEI&B) are crucial pillars in building an environment where every voice is heard and respected, empowering our teams to thrive. This commitment enhances our ability to innovate and contribute to the success and well-being of our global community.

Our DEI&B core team is made up of business leaders who have a dedicated focus on our overarching DEI&B strategy. They provide support and guidelines for our employee resource group (ERG) leaders and are essential in making Index an inclusive workplace.

I sat down with the team to learn more about what the group is working on.

Top row, from left: Lori Goode, CMO; Marion Mwai, Senior Learning and Development Manager; Merium Iqbal, Community and Internal Events Specialist

Bottom row, from left: Arshiya Khan, Senior Manager, Privacy; Heather Dunbar, VP, Human Resources

Kylie Denk: What inspired you to be a champion of DEI&B initiatives at Index?

Lori Goode: As part of the executive team, I feel a deep sense of responsibility and pride in using my voice to support inclusion and belonging here. It’s important to me that everyone feels valued and heard, and I’m committed to making sure we have fair, equitable practices that foster a diverse workforce.

Arshiya Khan: At Index, I’ve seen firsthand how people from diverse backgrounds, identities, and experiences come together to drive innovation and build a strong sense of community. Diversity is celebrated, equity is prioritized, inclusion is intentional, and a sense of belonging is felt. All of that drives me to get involved and help create even more spaces where everyone feels valued.

Merium Iqbal: One of my favorite Index core values is, “Support each other. It matters.” Being part of our DEI&B core team allows me to really live this value every day. It inspired me to leverage my role to amplify the voices of Indexers and provide a platform for them to spotlight matters that make everyone feel like they belong.

KD: Can you share an example of a program or project the core team has worked on to make Index a more inclusive workplace?

Marion Mwai: Our ERGs are always looking for ways to collaborate with each other. One standout example was an Index Pride panel discussion that focused on the topic of fostering inclusivity in the workplace, which featured representatives from each of our four ERGs. This event created an important and valuable platform for Indexers to share their experiences, learn from each other, and deepen their understanding of how to be inclusive of one another.

Heather Dunbar: I’d echo what Marion said about ERG events. Our core team is proud to support these events as they create meaningful spaces for connection and growth. Our Index Women ERG hosted an impactful session on taking a more intentional approach to building our careers by recognizing the value of our skills, experiences, and relationships. Feedback shows that events like this truly resonate with Indexers.

MI: We have lots of employee benefits that we’ve worked closely with the total rewards team to establish. One example is our annual wellness allowance that Indexers can use toward a wide array of activities, letting Indexers determine what wellness means to them. We also ensure our office spaces are coded for accessibility, provide generous parental leave for birthing, non-birthing, and adoptive parents, and offer health coverage for domestic partners in some locations.

KD: Our DEI&B strategy continues to evolve as we deepen our knowledge and adjust to the needs of our Indexers. What’s one thing we’re improving right now?

LG: Last year we relaunched our ERG Leads program, implementing guidelines, job descriptions, key performance indicators, training, and more. This work was the culmination of interviews with Indexers, DEI&B leaders, and external training. These updates will offer a more consistent framework for how to create strategies, implement programs, and measure progress across our ERGs. While programs will continue to evolve, this recent work demonstrates the importance of DEI&B programs to Index and our desire for consistent improvement.

HD: I agree with Lori. Our team has been focused on giving our ERG leads more structure and support to help them lead with impact. We introduced an ERG Toolkit (shout out to Marion and Merium) that outlines responsibilities and offers resources for planning, programming, and operations. We also provide external training focused on key leadership capabilities like champion development, networking, and communications. And through new “State of the Union” forums with each ERG lead, we’ve created space to reflect on wins, challenges, and collaborate on what’s next.

MM: Embracing our access to relevant information about our workforce, such as engagement survey data and diversity metrics, has allowed us to be more deliberate in our DEI&B efforts. These insights help us to continuously tailor our initiatives, ensuring that we address the specific needs and opportunities within our diverse employee base.

KD: How do you stay informed about the latest opportunities and best practices in DEI&B?

MI: LinkedIn is a great resource for DEI&B content and best practices. We’ve also hosted speakers at Index who I follow and love learning from, including Theo Smith, who has a fantastic newsletter on all things neurodiversity, and Ben Greene, who regularly shares resources in his posts.

LG: Index is a member of BRIDGE, an industry trade organization helping companies incorporate inclusion into their business practices. As a board member, I have frequent access to some of the brightest minds in DEI&B, and companies driving significant change in their organizations through their inclusive business practices. I also leverage other membership organizations, like She Runs It and Chief, to build a network for information sharing and learning.

MM: Attending retreats like BRIDGE24 provided valuable insights and networking opportunities with DEI&B professionals. Additionally, I leverage LinkedIn Learning, listen to podcasts, and read newsletters to stay up to date, along with engaging in conversations with fellow Indexers to gain fresh perspectives.

KD: Looking ahead, what excites you most about DEI&B at Index?

MM: What excites me most is the enthusiasm of our ERG leaders and the various opportunities available for Indexers to engage with their programming. The possibilities for collective action and collaboration at Index are enormous, and I’m thrilled about the meaningful changes we can achieve together as a team.

AK: Our ERG leads are building a workplace community where everyone feels they belong, and I’m genuinely excited to support them in creating positive change at Index.

LG: We collect data from new Indexers to understand what influenced their decision to join Index. I’m excited to see that our DEI&B policies and programs have become an increasingly significant factor. This tells me that we’re building a culture where diversity, equity, inclusion, and belonging aren’t just words on paper, but values and practices that resonate with both prospective and current employees.

On a personal note, I consider myself a lifelong learner. There’s always more to discover about different perspectives, experiences, identities, and cultures, and how these shape the way we work and succeed. Our ERG programs offer powerful opportunities for us to connect, learn from one another, and better understand the histories that shape our shared world.

