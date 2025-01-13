Freestar Publishers See $300K Incremental Revenue Lift with Highly Viewable Index Exchange Flex Ad Unit 

Overview

Freestar, which powers monetization for the world’s leading digital publishers, sought to enhance its publishers’ video inventory without disrupting the consumer experience. Freestar was particularly interested in an outstream video solution that would load swiftly, integrate seamlessly, and complement its overall monetization strategy.

To meet Freestar’s specific requirements, the video solution needed to be:

Lightweight and easy to integrate, with minimal impact on page load times

Compatible with existing ad stacks and network partners

Engineered to ensure a premium consumer experience

Solution

Index Exchange provided a solution that aligned with Freestar’s requirements, incorporating both Flex Video and native formats.

Flex Video is a clickable, interactive ad format that loads exclusively when an ad is in view and seamlessly integrates with the surrounding content. This format also supports sound-off by default and dark mode styling, prioritizing a positive consumer experience.

In addition to meeting Freestar’s technical requirements, Flex Video offered several other benefits that made it an attractive solution:

Flex Video is engineered to synchronize banner supply with video or native demand, granting Freestar access to a broader spectrum of marketers and increased CPMs.

Implementing Flex Video is technically seamless and doesn’t incur additional costs, presenting an efficient way to broaden video inventory.

The Flex Video product continues to grow as Index expands supported sizes.

Results

The results of Freestar’s implementation of Flex have been impressive. In just a short time, Flex has become a significant contributor to Freestar’s revenue, accounting for more than 40% of all video revenue via Index Exchange. In just a few months, Flex achieved a peak daily revenue of $18K and sustained an average of $10K per day.

Additional results included:

Over $300K in publisher revenue generated from Flex Video (14% of total)

67% Higher CPMs compared to non-Flex Video

32% Higher slot RPM and 23% higher average bid rates compared to non-Flex Video

Significantly higher completion rate compared to non-Flex Video

We’ve seen tremendous success with Index Exchange’s Flex Video, driving increased revenue and CPMs for our publishers as well as results for buyers. The smooth integration process has allowed us to quickly add Flex Video to our sites, delivering strong results without any friction.



Heather Carver, Chief Revenue Officer

Freestar

With Flex Video, Freestar has expanded its video inventory and increased revenue, while enhancing the overall consumer experience across its publisher network.

We are grateful for our partnership with Index Exchange, whose innovative solutions have played a key role in driving growth for Freestar and our publishers. We value our continued collaboration with Index as a strategic partner and look forward to building on this success together.



Shaina Lam, Vice President of Demand Partnerships

Freestar

