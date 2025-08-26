Weather Intelligence Meets Sell-Side Decisioning: Q&A With The Weather Company

Weather isn’t just something people check before leaving the house. It’s one of the most powerful predictors of how, when, and why they make decisions. From shifting mindsets to driving action, weather intelligence has become a vital signal for brands to deliver relevant, high-impact advertising at scale.

To explore how weather data and sell-side decisioning are transforming programmatic strategies, I sat down with Dave Olesnevich, VP of weather data and advertising products at The Weather Company.

Paul Zovighian, VP, Marketplaces at Index Exchange, and Dave Olesnevich, VP of Weather Data and Advertising Products at The Weather Company

1. The Weather Company sits on a trove of valuable, proprietary data. How are you activating it, and what does that unlock for marketers?

Dave Olesnevich: It’s an age-old problem in advertising: Companies have so much data but don’t know what to do with it. At The Weather Company, that’s never been our challenge. Firms across industries like aviation, agriculture, the armed forces, retail, broadcast media, and beyond have used our weather intelligence to make smarter decisions. We’re not just providing weather data in a vacuum. By combining our raw weather data with sales data, health signals, and behavioral cues, we can translate 450+ unique weather conditions into actionable insights that help marketers understand when and where consumers are primed to act.

“This adds a powerful layer of precision to campaigns, helping brands move beyond static audience segments to dynamic, real-world relevance.”

Weather data also powers smarter automation, so brands can deploy spend only when conditions drive engagement or conversion. Think: campaigns for allergy medications during peak pollen moments, comfort foods on rainy days, or road trip inspiration ahead of sunny weekends.

It’s about showing up when conditions create the perfect moment of influence.

2. You’ve now begun activating this data on the sell side. Why is that approach so powerful?

DO: Historically, buyers had to manually layer weather data across fragmented platforms, which was complex and time-consuming.

“Activating data on the sell side flips the traditional targeting model on its head.”

Now, we can integrate weather intelligence directly into premium inventory from the start. The biggest shift we’ve seen is how much easier and more accessible it becomes for our customers.

“What used to feel complicated, for example, combining different datasets or timing campaigns to real-world conditions, now happens automatically with sell-side decisioning.”

We’ve essentially eliminated the guesswork. With a single deal ID, buyers can access weather-powered targeting within one platform, making it really easy to activate.

Everyone’s looking for ways to create efficiency and maximize ROI. People want to work with partners who make their lives easier. Sell-side decisioning delivers that. It’s a force multiplier. It simplifies activation, ensures campaigns respond in real time to weather conditions, and makes measurement seamless. All of that combined helps brands get results faster, with far less friction.

3. Let’s talk more about the fragmentation you mentioned. How do weather intelligence and sell-side decisioning help create more cohesive strategies?

DO: Fragmentation is certainly one of the biggest challenges in digital advertising.

“You can have great data, but if it’s not applied consistently across channels, it’s hard to drive impact. That’s why our partnership with Index Exchange has been so valuable.”

Together, we’re helping brands eliminate that fragmentation. Weather-powered deals within Index Marketplaces ensure our intelligence is applied consistently to premium, brand-safe inventory across more platforms, which has helped us unlock new demand. Buyers can easily activate across streaming TV, display, mobile, and video, all from their preferred platform and with transparency into the supply path.

What’s more, Weather Targeting works seamlessly with a marketer’s own audience data. You already know who you want to reach. Weather helps you pinpoint when and where to engage them. That combination brings an extra layer of precision to make campaigns more effective.

4. How are you using AI alongside your data and sell-side decisioning?

DO: AI is central to everything we do. It starts with forecasting. We use AI and machine learning to deliver the world’s most accurate forecasts, and that same intelligence powers our predictive advertising signals.

“Essentially, we’re using AI to not just forecast the weather, but to forecast behavior.”

Our models analyze how environmental patterns drive actions, like when people buy healthy snacks, skincare products, or auto parts. We also integrate third-party data to pinpoint exactly how weather impacts outcomes.

Applied through sell-side decisioning, this intelligence becomes even more actionable. The signals are baked directly into premium inventory, pre-optimized for performance, and ready to activate across channels.

5. With privacy concerns growing, how does weather data help marketers improve outcomes without compromising trust?

DO: One of the things we’re most proud of is that our Weather Targeting has always been privacy-forward. It doesn’t rely on individual IDs. It’s built on publicly accessible, localized signals.

This means brands can achieve personalization without compromising trust. For example, we know when poor air quality alerts rise in a specific ZIP code. That insight can power campaigns for breathing relief products or health services, without ever needing to track an individual.

It’s a win-win: consumers get timely, relevant messages, and brands drive outcomes while respecting privacy.

6. Can you share an example of a brand that’s seen success activating weather intelligence on the sell side?

DO: One standout example is a sunscreen brand that jumped in right after we launched with Index. The brand wanted to capture that seasonal shift when consumers start spending more time outdoors.

By using curated weather-based deals, it activated campaigns in real time as UV levels rose down to the ZIP code. As a result, we were among the top-performing line items in the campaign.

Another example is a major coffee retailer where a mix of our absolute weather and product signals drove over 100,000 incremental store visits. These are real, measurable outcomes that go well beyond clicks and impressions.

“That’s the power of bringing weather intelligence to the sell side. It’s not just about relevance. It’s about delivering outcomes that matter to businesses.”

See how you can activate sell-side decisioning with Index Marketplaces and unlock better outcomes for your business.