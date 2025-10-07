Marketers today expect more from programmatic: addressable reach, measurable outcomes, and smarter use of every media dollar. To meet this demand, we’re expanding the capabilities of Index Marketplaces by introducing our Data Vendor Ecosystem, a growing portfolio of data providers whose audience and contextual segments can be activated directly on the sell side without added platform fees.

For the first time at Index, media buyers and Marketplace partners can layer premium third-party data segments onto Marketplace deals at scale without one-to-one negotiations on fees, billing, or integrations.

What was previously only possible through limited, ad hoc arrangements with a few partners is now streamlined to help unlock richer deal packages and more efficient auctions across the board.

The Data Vendor Ecosystem is currently available for Index Marketplaces in early access. We’re expanding availability over the coming months and will share updates as the ecosystem grows.

Redefining data activation on the sell side

Data is the programmatic industry’s most powerful asset. How and where segments are used has never mattered more in ensuring a transparent, fair, and high-performing ecosystem.

Smarter supply from the start

As audience identifiers shrink, marketers need smarter supply. Today, signals are often sent downstream to buyers without context, making them harder to act on and leaving performance and scale on the table.

By embedding intelligence earlier in the process and enriching impressions with data on the sell side, auctions become more efficient and supply more valuable.

Transparent economics preserve data’s worth

Just as important are transparent economics. We don’t add data activation fees so every dollar flows exactly where it should: directly to the data vendor and the media owner with nothing siphoned off in between.

This approach improves efficiency across the ecosystem: More ad spend goes to working media at a time when media owners need it the most, buyers have visibility to know exactly what they’re paying for, and data vendors can be confident that their economics aren’t eroded by a platform tax.

“At Peer39, we believe intelligence and transparency should be built into every programmatic transaction, and Index Exchange has long been a trusted partner in advancing those values. With the launch of the Data Vendor Ecosystem for Index Marketplaces, we’re delivering greater efficiency, precision, and scale across channels, including streaming TV—empowering Index Marketplaces partners and buyers with true omnichannel transparency and performance.” Alec Greenberg, VP, Partnerships

Peer39

What is the Data Vendor Ecosystem?

The Data Vendor Ecosystem is a scalable, vendor-friendly way to enrich Index Marketplace deals with high-quality data segments—both syndicated and custom—from trusted data vendors.

Key features include:

Segment discovery : Browse and select from thousands of syndicated audience segments spanning multiple categories directly in the Index Marketplaces deals UI.

: Browse and select from thousands of syndicated audience segments spanning multiple categories directly in the Index Marketplaces deals UI. Customization : Combine segments with Boolean logic to tailor targeting strategies or enable client-specific activations through Index Marketplaces.

: Combine segments with Boolean logic to tailor targeting strategies or enable client-specific activations through Index Marketplaces. Transparency and control : Data vendors set segment pricing, control access, and gain visibility into segment usage.

: Data vendors set segment pricing, control access, and gain visibility into segment usage. Seamless execution: Index manages permissions, billing, and reporting, eliminating the need for one-off contracts or technical lift for each data vendor.

Importantly, Index doesn’t dictate how data vendors price their segments. Each vendor can choose how to list their segments to ensure maximum ROI based on the unique economics of their business.

With no added markup or hidden data fee, this model is designed to create greater efficiency, transparency, and shared value for everyone involved.

Data vendors can:

Keep 100% of segment revenue with no additional platform fees;

Monetize data segments at scale with automated billing and quick payments;

Easily make segments available through a range of flexible integration options, including batch file uploads, cached APIs, or real-time data integrations for more advanced customization; and

Stand out in a crowded ecosystem with Index’s evolving discovery and reporting tools.

Index Marketplace partners can:

Enrich programmatic deals with premium data, extending beyond first-party assets;

Deliver more relevant and competitive offerings to meet buyer briefs; and

Activate both syndicated and bespoke data segments instantly, without any heavy lift.

Media buyers can:

Access addressable, high-performing inventory aligned to audience goals; and

Unlock better campaign outcomes through smarter, more targeted supply.

Trusted partners from day one

The breadth and quality of data are critical to fulfilling campaign briefs and delivering on customer KPIs. That’s why we’ve launched the Data Vendor Ecosystem with a diverse set of trusted data providers spanning categories like demographic, behavioral, contextual, brand safety, streaming TV, retail, purchase-based, and weather trigger data, among others.

Our early launch partners include Attain, AudienceTown, Audigent (a part of Experian), DoubleVerify, Dstillery, Experian, illuma, IRIS.TV, LiveRamp Data Marketplace, Lotame, Lumen, Mobian, Nano Interactive, Peer39, Proximic by Comscore, and The Weather Company.

Together, these providers bring thousands of premium segments into Index Marketplaces, giving partners the scale and flexibility they need to build more competitive, high-performing deal packages from day one.

“Programmatic is at its best when premium inventory meets high-quality, outcome-driven data at the source. Through Index’s Data Vendor Ecosystem, Attain is making live purchase data seamlessly available in curated deals. This gives Index Marketplace partners and buyers a smarter, faster way to connect campaigns to real-world sales outcomes delivering packages that are more relevant, effective, and accountable across the open internet.” Dave Constantino, SVP, Business Development

Attain

Powering a more efficient, valuable ecosystem

By making premium audience intelligence directly available on the sell side, the Data Vendor Ecosystem makes supply smarter and more efficient from the start.

Data flows seamlessly into curated deals, giving marketers greater precision and speed. Meanwhile, data vendors can unlock a simple, scalable path to bring high-value segments to market.

Transactions remain transparent and accountable, ensuring more spend reaches working media. The result is a more efficient, more equitable programmatic ecosystem: more data, smarter decisions, and better outcomes for everyone involved.

Interested in gaining early access to Index’s Data Vendor Ecosystem? Contact us today to join our waitlist.