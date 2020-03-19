Announcing Additional Fields + Smarter Client Audit Logs

Index Exchange (IX) is excited to announce the upcoming release of new fields and smarter functionality available via Client Audit Logs (CALs). We continue to invest in our Client Audit Logs, designed to empower our customers to audit their auctions, by providing a receipt for every transaction on the Exchange, free of charge.

Smarter CALs: Smart Suspend & Enable

We have also added a Smart Suspend & Enable feature to all CAL subscriptions. This feature allows us to maintain our commitment to customers: that impression CALs will remain free. By auto suspending CAL subscriptions for customers who are not actively using them, we are able to conserve resources and dedicate them to customers who are actively consuming CAL. In the event that you would like to re-enable your CAL subscription, simply ping the API using the credentials that you were previously using and your subscription will be automatically re-enabled.

Smarter CALS: Multi Part Files

Working with large data sets is no small feat and our Bid CAL files are the largest data set we provide our clients with. In efforts to make ingesting our Bid CAL files easier, we’ve released Multi-Part Files, which breaks the legacy single file download into multiple “parts” which enables more efficient downloading. This is currently available for Bid CALs only.

New Fields: Fee Transparency

Over the past few months, we have been building support for new transaction types that enable our buyers and sellers to lower their cost per transaction when they agree to buy or sell more inventory though Index Exchange. To compliment this, we’ve added additional fields to our Client Audit Logs that provide both buyers and sellers full transparency about the economics of each of their transactions. Please note, Publisher partners must opt in to share this data with buyers.

New Fields: People-Based Attribution

One of the most valuable use cases in advertising is being able to tie who has seen your ads back to events in your conversion funnel. We aim to enable our partners to better understand these types of associations by providing them with people based identifiers (p_ids) for their impressions. We’ll begin by offering this to Real Time Identity providers utilizing our Match Audience offering, and are planning to expand to Brands, DSPs, and Publishers in the near future.

With that, check out the following new fields that are now available in Impression CALs:

net_revenue * is the amount of money IX pays the publisher. Including net_revenue in our CALs empowers buy-side partners to understand their working media for each transaction.

pub_rev_share * is the percentage of ad spend that is paid to the publisher. Including pub_rev_share in our CALs empowers buy-side partners to understand the cost of each transaction.

discount_amount is the dollar amount a publisher discounted the final price of the deal transaction. The percentage discount is set by the publisher on the deal as a spend incentive. Bids with this deal setting compete as normal and the discount set by the publisher is applied upon auction win.

billing_term_id indicates the rate identifier used on every transaction. Please note that this is a new field that we’ll be transitioning more functionality to over time. Currently, you can expect that the billing_term_id field will only be populated when an Exchange Fee Reduction (XFR) influences the pub_revshare and reduces the IX fee. If an XFR does not apply to a transaction, the billing_term_id will be 0. The pub_revshare field will be populated on all transactions and include savings from XFR or not. Long term, the billing_term_id, an API to pull descriptions of billing terms, and the pub_revshare field will be available on all impressions. The combination of these data points will provide our partners with an itemized receipt for all of their transactions on the IX Exchange.



p_ids are unique identifiers for people based IDs. It equips Real-Time Identity providers to attribute online ad impressions to in-store purchases or conversions for brands. It also empowers publishers leveraging Real Time Identity adapters to curate people-based audiences. We’ll begin by offering this to Real Time Identity providers, and are planning to expand to Brands, DSPs, and Publishers in the near future.

*Please note: Publisher partners must opt in to share this data with buyers.

Starting Monday, March 23th, all clients consuming Impression CALs will automatically have access to the new fields. If you are interested in learning more about CAL, please review the Knowledge Base or reach out to your IX Representative.