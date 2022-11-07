Nov 07, 2022 • By Index Editor

Overview

Programmatic short-form video is a cost-effective way to drive brand awareness. However, curating this inventory across all screens and devices can be challenging. By ensuring video supply is structured and contextualized, global brands have the power to attract more engaged site visitors, garner higher content engagement, improve video completion rates, and reduce CPMs.

Index is proud to partner with publishers all over the world to lead the way with smart solutions for video supply. Together with Matterkind, a longstanding partner with Index Exchange, a leading brand in Australia was looking to use premium short-form video inventory as an innovative way to activate reach campaigns in an open market auction.

The brand turned to Index to achieve its primary objectives of increasing video completion rates across its top 200 media owners, and leveraging programmatic efficiencies to drive their media dollars further by maximizing moments of receptivity.

Solution

We worked with Matterkind and the leading brand to curate inventory and establish a more efficient supply path through our Inventory Packages and Volume Incentives solutions.

Inventory Packages enable media buyers to curate supply across multiple media owners using a single deal ID, facilitating speed-to-market by eliminating the need to set up multiple deal IDs for each media owner targeted in the campaign.

They also offer a simplified workflow as they are easier to manage than allow lists and don’t require the activation of multiple deals. They make it easier to monitor, troubleshoot, and optimize campaigns toward high-performing supply.

“Index Exchange’s Inventory Packages have allowed us to appear in ad-safe and contextually relevant environments without having to manually set up individual deals with media owners. As a result, we have saved a huge amount of time when setting up campaigns, giving us more time to optimize and improve campaign delivery.” Harry Hunt, addressable activations manager

Matterkind Australia

By pairing Inventory Packages with our Volume Incentives program, the premium brand benefited from two key supply path optimization (SPO) drivers: curated inventory and incentive-derived savings.

With Index’s Volume Incentives, the more a buyer spends, the more they save. Index reduces our fee without decreasing the bid or affecting the win rate. The savings are passed back to the buyer to enable more media delivery within the campaign budget, in real time.

Ultimately, the combination of savings and curation led to better campaign outcomes—more reach and improved video efficiency and performance—delivered within the same media budget.

Results

Leveraging Index’s Inventory Packages and Volume Incentives enabled the leading Australian brand to reach audiences through their preferred media owners and the most relevant properties, while still enjoying the flexibility of the open market. When compared with historical activity that did not utilize Inventory Packages, they saw:

8% increase in video completion rates across all campaigns

increase in video completion rates across all campaigns 34% improvement in CPM efficiencies, enabling greater reach

improvement in CPM efficiencies, enabling greater reach 35,000 additional impressions delivered using the same media budget (achieved via Volume Incentives)

additional impressions delivered using the same media budget (achieved via Volume Incentives) 50% reduction in cost per completed view

To learn more about how Inventory Packages and Volume Incentives can drive results for your clients on a global scale, contact our team today.