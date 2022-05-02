May 02, 2022 • By Jamie Penkethman

The open market lets marketers and media owners reach and monetize audiences at scale. However, the sheer expanse of it can create efficiency challenges for buyers, especially when targeting the right inventory is just as important as reaching the right audience.

For example, a marketer might want to use data to reach audiences interested in sports, gaming, or entertainment, and also engage those audiences through relevant sites or content, or through a particular format across mobile, CTV, and web. To do so, they need an easy way to curate supply on the open market.

Inventory Packages do just that, offering marketers a way to simplify the buying workflow while ensuring access to quality, relevant inventory.

The benefits of Inventory Packages

Inventory Packages are a powerful and easy way to curate open market supply by using a single deal ID. They increase efficiency for marketers and drive more demand to media owners by allowing buyers to:

Easily curate and customize supply. Buyers can curate packages by sites, categories, devices, formats, and other criteria using a specific media owner list.

Buyers can curate packages by sites, categories, devices, formats, and other criteria using a specific media owner list. Simplify workflows and optimization. With quick set-up, easy monitoring, and sell-side optimization, Inventory Packages are easier to manage than allow lists.

With quick set-up, easy monitoring, and sell-side optimization, Inventory Packages are easier to manage than allow lists. Maximize Volume Incentives savings. Qualified buyers can pair Inventory Packages with Volume Incentives to boost efficiency. Using volume-based savings to buy more media with the same budget increases reach, performance, and other KPIs.

Inventory Packages + Volume Incentives = More efficiency and lower costs

Marketers using both Inventory Packages and Volume Incentives benefit from two powerful levers for supply path optimization (SPO): curated inventory and incentive-derived savings. Our recently released Volume Incentives program is based on the concept of economies of scale, so media buyers can save more as they scale their spend. We reduce the Index fee and pass the savings back to the buyer to reinvest in media.

Relative to standard open market transactions and direct deals, Index offers the highest savings with Inventory Packages. Media buyers can benefit from Volume Incentive savings, open market flexibility, and the curation tools of private marketplaces, which ultimately leads to more efficiency and improved performance on the open internet.

Further optimizing supply paths

Both media owners and buyers are streamlining supply and demand paths to build more resilient value chains and focus on more strategic partnerships. A key piece of SPO efforts, Inventory Packages help marketers reach audiences through preferred media owners and properties most relevant to their brand, while still benefiting from the flexibility of the open market.

Media owners also benefit as Inventory Packages provide another way to access more demand while ensuring that they can strengthen their strategic relationships with buyers on the open market. For Index, we believe that supply path efficiency is bi-directional and both media owners and marketers should reap the benefits.

To learn more about how to access an optimized supply path with the benefits of open market flexibility and the curation tools of private marketplaces, contact your Index representative.