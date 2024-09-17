Bringing Our Brand to Life: Office Spaces That Reflect Our People and Work Culture

There’s a story behind all artwork and branding in office spaces. It exists for more than admiration, yet those stories often go untold.

I sat down with Lori Goode, chief marketing officer at Index Exchange, to explore how the Index brand is reflected in our workplaces and why it’s essential to our culture.

Kylie Denk: Shortly after the pandemic, we established a new commercial headquarters in New York and a corporate headquarters in Toronto. What was the ethos we wanted to create when branding the spaces?

Lori Goode: The timing was ideal for designing our new Index flagship spaces. At the end of 2021, we launched a completely refreshed brand identity, introducing an updated logo, brand colors, and fonts that redefined the look and feel of Index Exchange. As we transitioned back to office life after a prolonged period of remote work, it was essential for us to reimagine our brand through these physical spaces. Our goal was to create an environment that was not just functional but also a true reflection of Index’s strong work culture, making the office a comfortable and energizing place for all Indexers.

The result is a vibrant, elevated space that remains approachable and human—a direct embodiment of our brand identity. The design encourages collaboration and connection while also offering spaces conducive to productive and focused work.

One standout feature of both offices is the artwork. We collaborated with local muralists and leveraged an illustrator to create large-format artwork that truly makes our spaces unique.

KD: How does the branding and artwork connect back to our Indexers?

LG: Our teams are globally dispersed, bringing together diverse backgrounds and life experiences. It was crucial for our office art to incorporate these unique characteristics of Indexers, offering a visual reminder of the commitments we’ve made to each other. This approach fosters a strong sense of community and purpose within our workplace.

We also embedded Index’s core values into the artwork in both offices. For example, the NYC office mural prominently features our core values, with elements inspired by Indexers through our “Drinks and Doodles” event. Similarly, the stairwells in the Toronto office showcase artwork that reflects these same values.

Our core values Change. Embrace it. Lead it. Support each other. It matters. Learn it. Then teach it. Build real trust. It doesn't just happen. Be intentional. Launching is fun. It's the landing that counts.

KD: Are there any local influences in our office branding?

LG: Absolutely. While it was important for each office to reflect the ethos of Indexers, it was equally important to celebrate the local culture and environment. Each office incorporates unique, local elements that ground the space in a sense of place.

In the NYC office, the city itself is the hero. The water and skylines are prominently featured through 360° floor-to-ceiling views, creating a direct connection to the city. We commissioned local artists BoogieREZ to create a massive, multi-wall mural in our café space that embodies the energetic spirit of NYC. With the city’s landmarks visible through the windows opposite the mural, we integrated iconic features from Index locations around the world into the artwork, representing our global teams. Additionally, a hallway installation by Canadian artist and former Index employee, Madison Van Rijn—who designs many of the Index icons and illustrations—adds a playful representation of NYC landmarks and a vibrant, diverse community.

Similarly, in the Toronto office, Van Rijn’s illustrations are featured to tie directly into our brand elements and create a connection with the NYC office. These illustrations incorporate local Toronto landmarks, such as streetcars and the CN Tower, which are visible from the office windows and terrace. Pascal Paquette, a local artist, created an abstract mural for the Toronto café space, infusing the area with movement and energy.

These local influences celebrate their respective cities, while the intentional visual across our two flagship offices creates a sense of connection and familiarity between them.

KD: What do we want Indexers to feel when working in our spaces?

LG: We want Indexers to feel comfortable and supported, enabling them to do their best work. To this end, we’ve designed multi-use spaces that cater to both quiet, focused work and collaborative brainstorming in more casual spaces. We’ve also included dedicated rooms for wellness, including fitness, nursing, and quiet worship, ensuring that everyone’s needs are met.

In each office, an Indexer will not only feel a strong sense of place but also a broader connection to Indexers globally. The visual ties between offices and the prominent display of our core values are recognizable, grounding elements that reinforce this connection.

Through the bespoke artwork, we aim to inspire Indexers to feel vibrant and energetic, full of possibility, optimism, and forward momentum.

“Art is so valuable in an office space. It brings energy, joy, imagination, and balance, which helps team members be more productive and inspires creative thinking.” Risa Tochigi, artist

BoogieREZ

KD: How do you see the new office spaces and branding contributing to the future success and culture of Index?

LG: The branding throughout our offices unites us and serves as a constant reminder of Index’s core identity. By embedding our mission and vision into the physical space, we empower Indexers to collaborate effectively and create meaningful impact together. A well-designed, intentional space is a key contributor to our collective success and the ongoing strength of our work culture.

Learn more about the workplace culture at Index Exchange.