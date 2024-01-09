The Index Experience: What It’s Like to Work at Index Exchange

Imagine yourself looking for your next career opportunity. You interact with the recruitment team, the hiring managers, and you do your research to learn more about the company you’re interested in joining by checking out their website, social media accounts, and news articles.

You’re hoping to learn more about what the company does, but also what it’d be like to work there. You want to know what the culture and people are like, and if you can see yourself belonging and thriving in the organization.

So, what’s it like to work at Index? Let’s explore what makes Index a special and unique place to grow your career.

We lean into trust and transparency

Trust and transparency are the foundation of a thriving work environment. At Index, we foster an atmosphere where mutual trust between all of us allows for transparency and flexibility. You’ll always have a pulse on what’s happening in the business, thanks to our bi-weekly Town Hall meetings with live Q&A and department-level communications.

Our leaders are accessible and approachable, fostering a collaborative culture where egos have no place. Your ideas, regardless of your tenure or title, are valued and heard, creating an environment where innovation can flourish.

Our hybrid approach to work ensures that you can balance your work schedule and lifestyle. Indexers living near our office locations work together in-person on Tuesdays and Thursdays, with a floating third day of choice. Everyone also has the opportunity to work from anywhere four weeks out of the year. We know that work is just one component of your life, and we trust Indexers to take the time away they need through paid time off, health days, no-questions-asked personal days, and flexible schedules when needed.

“Whether you have a point to make or you don’t get the point, it’s important to feel comfortable speaking up. Throughout my work at Index, I’ve been encouraged to communicate honestly and openly, and the result has been enjoyable, productive work and many great relationships.” Paul Mullen, senior software engineer

Index Exchange

You can feed your ambition

Innovation and disruption are at the core of what we do. We thrive on pushing the boundaries and turning possibilities into reality. It’s not always easy, but if you are driven and motivated to seek out opportunities, you’ll be successful.

We ‌work with data on a massive scale and we’re not slowing down anytime soon. We pride ourselves on solving complex problems and embracing new technologies, and we’re looking for driven individuals to continue this work.

When you work at Index, you’ll also find that your career isn’t stagnant. We provide countless learning opportunities to continuously build your skill set and grow, including our bite-sized learning modules, Study Hall Live sessions led by employees, external guest speaker sessions, and leadership development programs.

Whether it’s through horizontal movement across the company or a promotion, we invest in your development and support your ambition.

“My first few weeks at Index have been great. I truly feel like the pillars of the company shared with me during the interview process have been on display from day one. From details of my role to allowing me the autonomy to make improvements with support from my team, I am so happy to work at Index.” Erika Stein, agency account manager

Index Exchange

You’ll feel genuine support from our community

We know that collaboration, wellness, and support are essential for success. We live our core value, “Support each other. It matters,” to foster a community where collaboration knows no boundaries, transcending geographical locations as well as departments. We celebrate our successes together, recognizing that our collective efforts drive our achievements.

We value the unique contributions that each individual brings to Index Exchange, fostering an inclusive environment where everyone is accepted. Our affinity groups provide opportunities for continuous learning and growth, so that we can all continue our journey of personal and professional development.

In addition to our affinity groups, we have several interest groups to connect with, whether it be on the topic of exercise, cooking, pets, or sustainability. Personal connections enhance our working relationships.

Moreover, we take pride in our culture of support and mentorship, where asking questions isn’t only welcomed but encouraged. We focus on helping each other succeed.

As we enter a new year of opportunities, we’re excited to continue making our mark on the ad tech industry and we hope you’ll consider joining the programmatic evolution.

Learn more about what it’s like to work at Index.