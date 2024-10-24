Connecting Cultures: The Power of Our Localization Strategy

At Index Exchange, we take pride in delivering best-in-class service and technology to our customers and partners around the globe. To do that, we invest in a robust localization strategy, supported by a dedicated team, to ensure we meet the unique needs of customers in every market we serve.

Our approach is not just about translating content from English into other languages; we thoughtfully adapt tone, text, language, and imagery so that every local market feels seen and understood.

Let’s explore how our localization strategy connects us to our global customers and how you can apply similar principles to your own organization.

How our localization strategy fosters connectivity and inclusion

With less than 5% of the world’s population speaking English as a first language, relying solely on English for international operations would be limiting and shortsighted. A one-size-fits-all approach is no longer viable, especially for customer-centric companies that care about inclusion.

Our localization strategy aligns with our commitment to diversity, equity, inclusion, and belonging (DEI&B)—it’s embedded in how we engage with customers and partners around the world.

By incorporating localization into our initiatives, we don’t just enhance communication—we show respect for the unique cultural identities of each region. This tailored approach improves the effectiveness of our messaging along with fostering trust, strengthening connections, and producing better business outcomes for our customers. Localization is a vital part in making sure we deliver on our DEI&B commitments and ensure every market we serve feels valued.

Improving accessibility with localization

The ad tech industry is complex and ever-evolving, and our primary goal is to ensure local customers and partners can access information in their native languages. Our localization team is committed to ensuring our language is clear and accessible. We carefully select terminology for each language to maintain its core meaning while resonating with local audiences.

To maintain consistency, we’ve established a robust feedback loop with external linguists and internal reviewers, using translation memory tools and glossaries for uniformity across communications. Our localization efforts span across materials such as our website, emails, press, sales collateral, and social media posts. We rely on our local Marketing and Communications team members to review and provide insights into regional preferences and cultural nuances when creating these materials and when hosting local events. We adapt our approach to fit each region’s needs.

One example of localization that I’m particularly proud of is our Index Explains educational video series. As the series breaks down complex and nuanced topics in ad tech, we don’t only translate subtitles, but also localize on-screen content and video scripts, making the content understandable and accessible to a global audience.

What to consider when developing your own inclusive localization strategy

When building a localization strategy, start by identifying your most critical needs—whether it’s your website homepage, local newsletter, or company boilerplate. Prioritize small areas for improvement, as this thoughtful approach helps ensure diverse audiences can access and engage with your content.

Collaborating with linguists is equally important. Create a comprehensive reference package, establish clear guidelines, and maintain a strong feedback loop to build effective relationships with language service providers. This not only enhances the quality of your localization but also supports your relationship with customers by accurately representing their unique cultures and voices.

If you’re already localizing content, remember that the process is continually evolving. Stay updated on trends, implement workflow optimizations, and uphold robust quality assurance practices to ensure your localization efforts remain effective and inclusive over time.

Learn more about our mission, vision, and global impact.