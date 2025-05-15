2025 NewFronts Recap: 4 Trends Shaping the Future of Streaming TV Advertising 

This year’s NewFronts made one thing clear: the future of streaming TV advertising is not just about content, it’s about connected experiences, commerce, and control. As leading streaming publishers, platforms, and brands gathered to preview what’s ahead, four core trends emerged that will shape how marketers engage audiences in the year to come.

1. The home screen is the new prime real estate of streaming

Across Vizio, LG, and Tubi, one message came through loud and clear: the home screen is prime real estate. From branded carousels to video takeovers, streaming publishers are transforming the first screen viewers see into the most valuable impression of the day.

Smart TV OEMs are evolving from content portals to curated experiences. Vizio emphasized that viewers spend an average of 31 minutes per day on the home screen, underscoring its importance in the viewer experience. Expect more programmatic access to home screen inventory, along with more focus on performance-focused KPIs that go beyond reach—think clicks, visits, and conversions.

2. Live moments are must-buys

Vizio touted its exclusive rights to the Women’s World Cup and Billboard Women in Music. Estrella spotlighted its live coverage of the Liga MX games. Across the board, streaming publishers are betting big on live, culturally resonant programming. These events aren’t just about reach—they’re about real-time relevance.

For buyers, live moments offer a high-impact way to build brand equity, especially among multicultural and younger audiences. With the capabilities of Index’s new live event curation and dayparting tools, reaching viewers during these moments has never been more strategic and precise.

3. AI and ACR are powering smarter, more relevant advertising

From LG’s AI-driven content discovery to Tubi’s “Tubi Moments,” which analyzes tone and sentiment of individual scenes, streaming publishers are using AI and automatic content recognition (ACR) data to place the right ad in the right moment, at scale.

This shift moves buying strategies from broad demos to emotion- and context-driven placements. Brands can now go beyond genre and align with specific scenes that reflect their tone and values, improving engagement and recall.

4. Shoppable and performance-based formats are going mainstream

QR codes, pause ads, branded content studios, and second-screen experiences dominated NewFronts. Tubi, LG, Samsung, and Vizio all highlighted new ad units that let viewers engage and transact directly from their screen through add-to-cart options, app downloads, and more.

The line between branding and performance is blurring. These formats are designed to drive results, not just impressions. With clean room integrations and closed-loop attribution, the data to prove ROI is more robust than ever.

The NewFronts takeaway: the streaming TV advertising ecosystem is maturing

From AI-powered personalization to live events, the 2025 NewFronts spotlighted a streaming TV ecosystem coming into its own. Marketers are gaining access to tools that deliver real results across every screen, in every moment that matters. Data, discovery, and performance are driving real value for brands and consumers alike.

At Index, we’re building advanced technology to power the future of streaming TV. From seamless live events to targeted ad podding, we handle the technical complexities so you can focus on what’s most important—maximizing performance and connecting with audiences in the moments that matter.