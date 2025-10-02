From Vision to Reality: Our New India Office Is Officially Open

I’m thrilled to share that Index Exchange has officially opened our new Bangalore office—a major milestone in our global growth story.

This isn’t the start of our journey in India. Over the past three years, our Bangalore team has contributed to nearly every part of our platform. What started as a small group has grown into a team of more than 40 engineers whose impact is felt worldwide. This expanded team and new space are the next steps in that journey and reinforce our commitment to building a truly global engineering organization.

This growth strengthens our ability to serve customers everywhere, ensuring we deliver innovation, scale, and support across every region of the world.

A hub of innovation, built to scale

Our Bangalore engineering team combines deep expertise with broad capability. I’ve seen firsthand how we’re not just growing the team here in size, we’re scaling the impact we deliver for customers everywhere. We’re leading and contributing to some of the most complex challenges in ad tech. Together with our peers across Index, we’re building smarter decision-making systems, tackling petabyte-scale data with cloud-native tools, creating performance frameworks that keep our platform lightning fast, and modernizing both infrastructure and user experience. We also play a critical role in site reliability engineering, ensuring the backbone of our exchange—which powers more than 550 billion auctions per day—remains resilient and ready to scale. What makes this work unique is the breadth of opportunity. At Index, our vertically integrated platform gives engineers the chance to contribute across every layer of the stack. It’s an infrastructure-first foundation designed for speed, scale, and reliability. Engineers here are encouraged to experiment, prototype, and iterate quickly, because progress comes from testing bold ideas and refining what works.

One global team, one global platform, one global vision

At Index, we don’t believe in silos. We believe in one global engineering team, collaborating across time zones, tech stacks, and project scopes. That’s why Bangalore is an integral part of building our truly global engineering platform.

Here, engineers act as owners: shaping roadmaps, leading rollouts, and seeing their work go live every day. It’s a culture of curiosity and ownership—our teams constantly ask, “what if?” and then go build it.

We’re investing in full-spectrum expertise from platform development and application engineering to data, infrastructure, and DevOps. This breadth of talent, our teams are equipped to drive real outcomes for our customers, no matter the challenge.

“Our expansion in Bangalore marks a significant milestone in Index’s global growth. It strengthens our engineering presence in one of the world’s top tech hubs and connects us more closely with the customers and partners we serve worldwide.” Ray Ghanbari, CTO

Index Exchange

Why Bangalore?

Bangalore is home to some of the best engineering talent in the world, with a culture of innovation that mirrors our own. Our new office sits in the heart of the city’s tech hub and is designed to foster collaboration, creativity, and continuous learning.

This office isn’t just a presence, it’s a launchpad. As part of Index’s global growth story, Bangalore will be a central driver of innovation and scale, helping us build the future of ad tech and strengthening our ability to serve customers around the world.

Join us

With our new office now open, we’re more motivated than ever. As we continue to build on our growing momentum, we’re looking for engineers who are hungry to innovate, thrive in a fast-paced environment, and want to solve problems at internet scale.

If this sounds like you, let’s build something exceptional together. Learn more about engineering at Index.