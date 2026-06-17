Vidium Drives 33% Lift in Purchase Intent for WPP Media Through Index Marketplaces

Overview

The difference between a video impression and a meaningful connection comes down to context. A leading premium tire brand set out to engage high-value drivers across France, Italy, and Germany, promoting a clear value proposition: a single premium all-season tire that eliminates the cost and inconvenience of seasonal changes.

To improve brand outcomes, the campaign needed to connect with affluent families and luxury vehicle owners in moments where attention was active and meaningful. Standard targeting approaches, often reliant on broad definitions of “premium” inventory, made it difficult to distinguish between passive exposure and genuine engagement.

To improve performance across key brand metrics, the brand worked with WPP Media, Vidium, and Index Exchange to explore how applying real-time video intelligence across high-quality supply helped to better identify and prioritize high-attention environments.

Solution

Vidium’s proprietary video intelligence is designed to evaluate quality at the impression level, rather than relying on broad inventory classifications.

Using deterministic behavioral signals, Vidium analyzed individual URLs in real time to determine whether a video placement reflected active viewer intent, such as choosing to press play, versus passive experiences, like autoplay placements with limited engagement.

Vidium activated its intelligence solution through Index Marketplaces, applying real-time video quality signals directly on the supply side.

Combining premium, transparent supply with sell-side decisioning through Index Marketplaces enabled WPP Media to optimize closer to the source of the impression and prioritize premium instream placements within high-attention environments across the open internet.

By working with Vidium’s real-time video behavior data, WPP Media was able to align media spend more closely with formats that consumers actively engaged with, which were therefore more likely to influence behavior.

Results

Applying Vidium’s real-time video intelligence to high-quality inventory available through Index Marketplaces ensured the campaign delivered measurable improvements in both efficiency and brand impact:

3X Decrease in cost per completed view (CPCV) against internal benchmarks

against internal benchmarks 70% Video completion rate, indicating strong audience engagement

A brand lift study further demonstrated significant movement across key metrics:

41% Uplift in brand consideration , reflecting increased consumer preference

, reflecting increased consumer preference 33% Uplift in purchase intent, directly linking high-quality placements to downstream outcomes

These results highlight how applying sell-side intelligence at the impression level can transform video into a stronger driver of brand performance.

“Vidium’s ability to locate premium instream inventory has changed how we look at video across the open internet. We saw a 33% uplift in purchase intent and now work with Vidium and Index Exchange across three of our largest clients, all seeing consistently strong performance.” Chris Bell, Head of Investment

T&P, WPP

See how Index Marketplaces and sell-side decisioning can boost performance and unlock new opportunities for success.