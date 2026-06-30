Overview

Reaching niche B2B audiences through programmatic campaigns can be challenging, particularly when decision-makers represent a small segment of the broader market.

This was the challenge a leading global food company faced as it looked to connect with hospitality professionals, specifically those involved in event planning, venue hire, and catering decisions. Its goal was to engage these audiences with a campaign that ensured efficiency and full transparency into activation and performance.

Traditional B2B targeting approaches often rely on broad demographic or company-level signals, making it difficult to identify specialized decision-makers actively searching for relevant solutions. To focus its media investment on the most relevant prospects while still achieving efficient scale, the brand partnered with WPP Media, Nano Interactive, and Index Exchange.

Solution

Rather than targeting broad hospitality audiences, the team focused on identifying professionals actively demonstrating interest in products and services related to event planning, venue management, and catering.

Nano Interactive, which specializes in intent-driven audience intelligence, used billions of privacy-aware intent signals to analyze real-time online behaviors and build audience segments of hospitality decision-makers demonstrating active interest in relevant solutions, rather than relying on static demographic or company data alone.

WPP Media activated the audience intelligence through Index Marketplaces, Index’s platform for sell-side decisioning. This approach allowed the team to apply Nano’s intent data on the supply side before bids entered the auction.

Applying signals earlier in the decisioning process meant the team could evaluate a broader pool of available inventory and identify more of the premium opportunities most likely to reach relevant hospitality professionals. This approach helped reduce wasted spend on less valuable impressions while maintaining access to transparent, high-quality supply.

“Reaching niche B2B audiences at scale requires more than broad demographic targeting—it demands real-time intent signals and transparent supply access. By combining our 4.9 billion daily intent signals with Index Marketplaces, we helped the client connect with in-market hospitality decision-makers more efficiently and with full control over execution. This is a powerful example of how intent-driven curation and smarter supply paths deliver measurable impact.” Michaela Rairata, Client Growth Director

Nano Interactive

Results

The campaign demonstrated that applying intent signals on the sell side can help marketers reach highly niche B2B hospitality audiences efficiently. Running across premium inventory and high-impact ad formats, the results delivered meaningful performance gains while maintaining cost efficiency:

60% Higher click-through rate (CTR) than industry benchmarks, delivering strong engagement for a niche audience of B2B hospitality decision-makers

than industry benchmarks, delivering strong engagement for a niche audience of B2B hospitality decision-makers 52% More cost-efficient CPM than B2B benchmarks, maximizing performance without increasing costs

“We were looking for a way to reach a highly specialized audience with confidence, knowing our media investment was working as hard as possible. Working with Nano Interactive and Index Exchange gave us the ability to engage hospitality professionals based on genuine signals of interest, while benefiting from the quality and transparency of curated supply. It’s a great example of how thoughtful collaboration can deliver stronger outcomes.” Donald Scott, Senior Associate Director, Programmatic

WPP Media

See how Index Marketplaces and sell-side decisioning can boost performance and unlock new opportunities for success.