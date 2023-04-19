An Open Letter: Strengthening Our Partnership and Commitment to DSPs

Apr 19, 2023 • By Andrew Casale

To our valued DSP partners,

I am reaching out to reassert our unwavering dedication to your success and to reinforce our mutual commitment to collaboration and trust, in light of recent industry developments. With Magnite’s entry into the buy side, effectively becoming competitive with DSPs, I fully acknowledge the significance of maintaining strong, reliable partnerships.

At Index Exchange, our primary focus remains on serving our publisher customers by optimizing their ad spend and fill rates, and collaborating with DSPs like you to provide media buyers access to and control over premium supply. We are confident that by concentrating our efforts on enhancing publisher revenue and empowering DSPs to excel on the buy side, we will deliver exceptional value to the end customer, far surpassing any organization attempting to represent both sides of the market. This targeted approach not only cultivates stronger collaboration, but also propels us toward our company’s vision of delivering total market efficiency.

We want you to know that Index stands firmly as your steadfast ally, not your competitor. While DSPs focus on driving outcomes for marketers, we believe our role is to maximize yield for publishers. This distinction can occasionally create healthy tension in the marketplace, but we see it as vital to a thriving ecosystem where platforms prioritize the mutual needs of their respective customers. We are convinced that this dynamic fosters innovation, bolsters trust, streamlines the market, and ultimately results in specialized platforms emerging as leaders through the value they create.

Our mission does not involve bypassing DSPs, buy-side platforms, or engaging in dual-sided operations. As we adapt to shifts in the market across the needs and investments of all of our customers, including our recent success in the rapidly expanding streaming channel, our primary focus will always center on the needs of our publishers.

In collaboration with our publisher partners, we have much to achieve, and we are committed to ensuring you feel equally equipped to accomplish the same with your buyers. Should you have any questions or concerns, please do not hesitate to contact me directly.

We sincerely appreciate your ongoing partnership and eagerly anticipate further collaboration.

Andrew Casale

President & CEO